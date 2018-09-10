GRASSLEY SAYS BOOKER MADE MISLEADING COMMENTS IN KAVANAUGH HEARING

Senator Chuck Grassley had some comments Monday after he was asked about Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s White House ambitions.

A G-O-P senator on Grassley’s Judiciary Committee openly accused Booker of using last week’s confirmation hearing for a U.S. Supreme Court nominee as a platform for a presidential campaign.

Grassley chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Grassley says it was “appropriate” for Booker to quiz Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but Grassley accuses Booker of misleading the public about an email Kavanaugh wrote.

Grassley met privately with members of the Southwest Iowa Planning Council) in Atlantic Monday morning, then had a brief session with local media.

Booker is scheduled to speak at the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraising banquet on October 6th, further stoking speculation he’s plotting a run for president in 2020.