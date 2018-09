THE BODY OF A MISSING BOATER FROM YANKTON HAS BEEN RECOVERED FROM LEWIS AND CLARK LAKE NEAR GAVINS POINT DAM.

THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE BODY OF 53-YEAR-OLD DUANE ERNSTER WAS FOUND IN THE WATER NEAR THE SHORE LATE MONDAY MORNING BY A PERSON CAMPING AT THE GAVINS POINT CAMPGROUND.

ERNSTER’S BOAT WAS FOUND UNATTENDED NEAR THE NEBRASKA SHORE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

AN AUTOPSY OF ERNSTER HAS BEEN SCHEDULED BY AUTHORITIES.