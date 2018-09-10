BARNYARD BURGER A HIT AT CLAY COUNTY FAIR

Near perfect weather helped get the 2018 Clay County Fair off to a strong start over the weekend in Spencer.

The “World’s Greatest County Fair” opened Saturday and tens of thousands of people have already have made their way onto the fairgrounds.

Judges over the weekend selected “The Barnyard Burger” as the best new food.

That’s Lucas Cline of the Spencer Jaycees who says the inspiration for the massive sandwich came from his mother.

This is the one-hundred-first (101st) Clay County Fair.

More than 335-thousand people attended its centennial year in 2017.

