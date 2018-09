ONE DEAD IN LYON COUNTY TWO VEHICLE CRASH

ONE MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A COLLISION BETWEEN TWO PICK UP TRUCKS AT A RURAL LYON COUNTY INTERSECTION SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN DIETERS OF LARCHWOOD DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED WHEN HIS VEHICLE WAS STRUCK AT THE INTERSECTION OF CLEVELAND AVENUE AND 170TH STREET.

THE DRIVER OF THE OTHER TRUCK, 74-YEAR-OLD KENNETH WULF, ALSO OF LARCHWOOD, WAS INJURED.

INVESTIGATORS SAY WULF FAILED TO YIELD AT THE STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION AND WAS STRUCK BY DIETERS VEHICLE.

BOTH VEHICLES ROLLED AFTER THE IMPACT AND DIETERS WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.