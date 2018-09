FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON ISABELLA STREET

FIRE DAMAGED A HOME SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE.

FIRE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 2300 BLOCK OF ISABELLA WHERE SIDING ON A HOME WAS BURNING.

THE INTERIOR OF THE HOUSE TOOK ON SMOKE, BUT THE FIRE WAS EXTINGUISHED BEFORE IT COULD SPREAD INSIDE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY EMBERS FROM A FIRE PIT USED THE PREVIOUS NIGHT HAD BEEN DUMPED INTO TRASH CANS NEXT TO THE HOME.

AT SOME POINT THE ASHES IGNITED TRASH AND THE FIRE SPREAD TO THE SIDE OF THE HOUSE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

