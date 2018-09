ZACHARY HINDMAN SWORN IN AS JUDGE

ZACHARY HINDMAN HAS BEEN SWORN IN AS THE NEW JUDGE FOR NORTHWEST IOWA’S THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT.

HINDMAN WAS APPOINTED TO THE POST EARLIER THIS SUMMER BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

AN INVESTITURE CEREMONY WAS HELD FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THE DISTRICT INCLUDES WOODBURY, MONONA, PLYMOUTH, SIOUX, IDA AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES.

HINDMAN REPLACES JUDGE JOHN ACKERMAN, WHO RETIRED LAST DECEMBER.