SIOUX CITY WASTEWATER PLANT PREPARES TO SELL RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS

Sioux City’s Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant has added new staff as it prepares to launch a project to sell renewable natural gas on the nationwide market.

Utilities Director Mark Simms says Yang Oh Jin has been hired to manage the plant’s effort to convert waste into renewable natural gas for sale:

OC……….purification equipment. :16

Simms says he hopes to generate three to five million dollars in annual revenue for the city from the project:

OC………..more attractive. ;16

Simms also announced the promotion of Joseph Fontenot as the plant’s Superintendent.

Fontenot has 32 years of experience in the industry, including much of that time in Louisiana.