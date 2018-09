SCHOLTEN CHALLENGES KING TO TRIO OF DEBATES

J.D. SCHOLTEN, THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT, HAS ISSUED A UNIQUE CHALLENGE TO REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT STEVE KING.

SCHOLTEN ISSUED A CHALLENGE TO KING FOR A SERIES OF THREE DEBATES:

SCHOLTEN ALSO QUESTIONED THE BENEFIT TO IOWA OF KING’S TRIPS TO AUSTRIA FIVE OF THE LAST SIX YEARS.

SCHOLTEN SAYS IF KING DOESN’T WANT TO DEBATE, HE WOULD CHALLENGE THE CONGRESSMAN TO A CONTEST OF BASKETBALL SKILL:

KING’S OFFICES HAVE NOT YET RESPONDED TO EITHER CHALLENGE.