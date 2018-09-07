IOWA RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO “PLANT SOME SHADE”

Even though fall is approaching, northwest Iowa area residents are being asked to consider “planting some shade” at their homes.

Mark Reinders of MidAmerican Energy says it’s for the annual residential tree planting program:

Nine different trees are being offered at $30 each and you may purchase up to two, 6-to-8-foot low growing trees.

Dawn Snyder of the Woodbury County Conversation Foundation says the delivery will take place October 18th in Riverside Park:

City Parks Superintendent Kelly Bach says early fall is a good time to plant a new tree:

MidAmerican Energy’s Plant Some Shade program is offered exclusively to residential customers who live in Iowa.

You may check out the tree types and place an order online through the MidAmerican Energy dot com website.