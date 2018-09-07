BUCKMEIER CHOSEN TO BECOME MAGISTRATE

A Sioux City Attorney has been chosen to fill a new vacancy created for a part-time Magistrate.

A nominating committee chose Brian Buckmeier to serve a term of office through July 31st of 2021.

Buckmeier will serve part time and have jurisdiction over simple misdemeanors, including scheduled violations, county and municipal infractions, and small claims cases.

Magistrates also have authority to issue search warrants, conduct preliminary hearings, and hear certain involuntary hospitalization and juvenile matters.