BODY FOUND UNDER WESLEY PARKWAY BRIDGE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS DISCOVERED THIS MORNING UNDER A BRIDGE NEAR HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL ON WESLEY PARKWAY.

SGT. BILL MELVILLE SAYS THE BODY WAS DISCOVERED AROUND 7:30AM:

OC……OF THE INDIVIDUAL. ;16

MELVILLE SAYS RECOVERING THE REMAINS PROVIDED A CHALLENGE FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS:

OC……REMAINS REMOVED. :08

MELVILLE SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE THE BODY IS OF A TRANSIENT OR HOMELESS PERSON AND NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED AT THIS TIME.

THE REMAINS WERE TAKEN TO THE CORONERS OFFICE TO DETERMINE A CAUSE OF DEATH.