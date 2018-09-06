NEBRASKA’S SASSE AMONG SENATORS QUESTIONING KAVANAUGH

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse is a member of the Judiciary Committee questioning Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican senator says he likes what he has heard from the nominee so far.

He dismisses the protests of Democrats wanting to delay the hearing so more documents can be reviewed because Kavanaugh wrote more than 300 opinions while serving on the Court of Appeals in the Washington, D.C. District for 12 years:

OC…his 300 opinions. :09

Sasse does want to hear more of Kavanaugh’s views on executive power and the role precedence should play in Supreme Court decisions.

He says confirmation hearings have two main goals;

OC………judge’s robes. ;11

President Trump nominated the 53-year-old Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court following Kennedy’s retirement.

Nebraska Radio Network