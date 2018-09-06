CAREER ACADEMY CREATING PATHWAYS FOR 2000 AREA STUDENTS

The Sioux City School District showed off their new Career Academy school in an open house Thursday.

Katie Towler is Principal of the Career Academy, and oversees 2000 students enrolled this first semester taking courses in a variety of career pathways:

Those 2000 plus students come from 15 different high schools in the area, not just from Sioux City Public Schools:

Ellie Risdal is a junior from East High School who is taking courses to help prepare her for a future career:

Erin Collins of East High is studying digital photography:

Administrator Jim Vanderloo helped develop the project.

He says there’s over 70,000 square feet of floor space available with about a third of it finished for the fall semester:

The students are brought to the academy by bus at no charge to them.

There’s also a cafeteria where they can buy lunch or breakfast.

The Career Academy is located on the second floor of the Public Museum and School Administration building downtown: