X’S WIN OPENING PLAYOFF GAME IN KANSAS CITY 4-1

The Explorers got a dominating outing from James Dykstra in game one of the South Division Series in a 4-1 series opening victory over the Kansas City T-Bones.

Dykstra went 7 innings, allowed only a single run and just 2 hits.

He struck out 2 and walked 2 and only needed 71 pitches to get through his seven innings of work, picking up 12 outs via the ground ball.

Dykstra left the game though after warming up to start the 8th with an undisclosed injury.

The X’s scored twice in the top of the 1st with Kansas City scoring their lone run of the ball game in the fourth.

The Explorers would add a couple of runs on a pair of solo home runs.

First it was Jose Sermo in the sixth who hit one over the right center field fence to make it 3-1.

In the seventh, Blake Schmit crushed one to left field to put the Explorers up 4-1.

Eric Karch would pick up the save in the ninth, allowing two runners before a line drive towards right center field was nabbed by Michael Lang who dove full extension and made an unreal catch to end the ball game.

Sioux City takes a 1-0 series lead in the best of five South Division Series.

Game two will be Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:05 from Kansas City.

Jason Garcia will get the nod for the X’s and he will be opposed by Barrett Astin for the T-Bones.

There will be a day off on Thursday before game three at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park back in Sioux City at 7:05 on Friday.

The X’s will also host games four and five if necessary on Saturday and Sunday.

Gates will open two hours early for fans during the three possible games the Explorers will host as there will be live entertainment. The X’s also have a playoff special going on of $1 hot dogs, $1 beer and soda and $1 ice cream sandwiches.