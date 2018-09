SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT BEGINS 3RD DAILY FLIGHT TO CHICAGO

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HAS INCREASED SERVICE WITH THE START OF A THIRD DAILY FLIGHT TO CHICAGO.

BARBARA SLONIKER OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THE NEW FLIGHT HAS AN AFTERNOON DEPARTURE:

OC………AND GO BACK. ;25

SLONIKER SAYS THE NEW FLIGHT IS BEING ADDED JUST IN TIME FOR THE UPCOMING HOLIDAY TRAVEL SEASON:

OC………THE BETTER. :10

AND WITH THE LOCAL SUPPORT OF THE CHICAGO SERVICE, SLONIKER SAYS THERE ARE STILL OPENS A DIRECT FLIGHT WEST WILL BE IN SIOUX GATEWAY’S FUTURE:

OC…..FOCUS ON. :24

SIOUX GATEWAY ALSO HAS A DAILY FLIGHT TO DALLAS, TEXAS ALONG WITH ITS CHICAGO AIR SERVICE.