MORNINGSIDE WATER TOWER TO BE DRAINED FOR INSPECTION

Sioux City’s Morningside Water Tower near Western Iowa Tech will be temporarily taken out of service beginning Thursday for a two-year inspection.

City officials say the tower will be checked for an interior and exterior inspection of coating performance.

Since the inspection requires draining of the water tower, some Morningside area residents could notice a reduction in water pressure in their area.

Water will be discharged from the hydrant located near the intersection of Stone Avenue and South Maple Street beginning Thursday through Monday, September 10th.

The water tower should be back in service by next Wednesday, September 12th.

If any residents experience a decline in water pressure to their home, they should contact the Water Treatment Plant at 279-6156 or the Utilities Department at 279-6222.