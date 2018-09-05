KAVANAUGH BEGINS SENATE JUDICIARY QUESTIONING AMID MORE PROTESTS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is chairing the second day of hearings on U-S Supreme Court nominee Brett Cavanaugh.

Grassley opened the morning by noting that Democrats interrupted the hearing 63 times on the first day in an effort to delay the hearing and that 70 people in the room who were “following their lead” were arrested.

He then paused as a woman screamed at him in response to his opening statement.

After that breach of decorum, Grassley proceeded with his own comments on how the day would play out with questioning of the nominee.

He then asked the first question of Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh responded and at had to talk over another person shouting.

The questioning of Cavanaugh continued throughout the day, which each committee senator receiving 30 minutes to ask their questions.

Picture provided of Sen. Charles Grassley heading Judiciary hearing