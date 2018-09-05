CHEROKEE DEPUTY FIRED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING DOG TEN TIMES

The Cherokee County Sheriff has fired a deputy who allegedly shot a dog ten times while it was on its owner’s property.

The sheriff posted on Facebook that Deputy Alec Wolf shot the dog August 10th after there were reports of a dog attacking 2 other dogs and killing one of them on August 9th.

The sheriff says the dog was ordered to be shot as long as it was not in the city limits of Cleghorn and not at the rural residence located on Highway 3 near Cleghorn.

About an hour later, Deputy Wolf emailed the department that the dog was found on H Avenue outside of Cleghorn and shot by him.

The sheriff received a complaint two days later saying the incident actually occurred in the dog owner’s yard and that the deputy tried to clean up the scene picking up brass, wiping up blood and entering an outbuilding.

A supervisor received 2 still photos of the incident and Deputy Wolf received unpaid leave for 10 days.

A video of the aftermath of the shooting taken by a family member was posted on a family Facebook page September 4th but not previously submitted to the sheriff.

That video resulted in the decision to terminate Deputy Wolf.

The family says their son, who owns the dog, was in North Dakota working at the time of the incident and never received the opportunity to prove it was not his dog that attacked the other dogs or the chance to call to his sister to have her pick the dog up and take it to the authorities.

Photo provided by family Facebook post