BRIDGEPORT STREET CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES AS BUSINESSES VOICE CONCERNS

THE PROJECT ENGINEER OVERSEEING ROAD CONSTRUCTION IN SIOUX CITY’S BRIDGEPORT INDUSTRIAL AREA GAVE A PROGRESS REPORT TO AFFECTED BUSINESSES WEDNESDAY MORNING.

MATT BRUA OF H.R. GREEN SAYS COMPLETING HARBOR DRIVE REMAINS A PRIORITY:

SEABOARD TRIUMPH PARKWAY.

BRUA SAYS HARBOR DRIVE SHOULD BE FINISHED IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS IF WEATHER COOPERATES.

SEVERAL BUSINESS OWNERS IN THE AREA VOICED COMPLAINTS ON BAD RAILROAD CROSSINGS, SAYING UNION PACIFIC HAD LET TRACKS DETERIORATE TO THE POINT THAT VEHICLES DRIVING OVER THEM WERE BEING DAMAGED.

BRUA SAYS THE RAILROAD HASN’T BEEN AS RESPONSIVE AS THEY WOULD LIKE:



OTHER COMPLAINTS DEALT WITH INSUFFICIENT TURNING SPACE FOR SEMIS, VEHICLES NOT OBEYING TRAFFIC SIGNALS AND A LACK OF DETOUR SIGNAGE AND COMMUNICATION.

LARRY FINLEY OF THE MID AMERICA AIR MUSEUM SAYS HE’S HAD THREE BUSES OF VISITORS GET LOST TRYING TO MAKE THEIR WAY THROUGH THE DETOURS:



FINLEY SAYS CITY STAFF NEEDS TO DO A BETTER JOB OF LETTING BRIDGEPORT BUSINESSES KNOW WHEN STREETS WILL BE CLOSED AND FOR HOW LONG.