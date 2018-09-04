SEPTEMBER IS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS MONTH

Tuesday’s heavy rain and flash flood watch added emphasis to September as Preparedness Month in Iowa and across America.

Rebecca Socknat is the Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator:

OC…….home as well. :22

There’s a different theme each week of the month starting with making and practicing your plan in case of a power outage, tornado or other disaster:

OC……….to go. ;19

Socknat says family members should know CPR and basic first aid.

You should also make sure your insurance coverage is sufficient and have a three day supply of food and water in reserve.

National Preparedness Month was created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks in an effort to educate the public on how to prepare for emergencies.