REYNOLDS & HUBBELL AGREE TO THREE DEBATES

Iowa’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor have agreed to a series of three debates, including one here in Sioux City.

The campaigns for Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Fred Hubbell both announced that they have accepted debates in Davenport on Sunday, September 30th; in Des Moines on Wednesday, October 10th; and in Sioux City on Wednesday, October 17th.

The specific debate times and locations have not yet been determined.

The Hubbell campaign says they have also accepted a debate between his running mate, Rita Hart and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg in Johnston on a date to be determined.

There has been no response from the Reynolds campaign on that offer at this time and no word if the Libertarian candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor, Jake Porter and Lynne Gentry, will be taking part in the debates.