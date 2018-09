Something old becomes something new to you this fall at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Director Steve Hansen says the new exhibit features a diverse selection of artifacts from its own collection that are new to the public;

OC…………range of items. ;17

There’s also a large panoramic view of downtown Sioux City looking north from the City Auditorium in 1951.

OC…………to have it. ;18

The “New to You” exhibit is on display through November 25th in the Public Museum located at 4th and Nenraska Streets.