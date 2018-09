LAWFIRM FILES SUIT AGAINST CITY BUS ACCIDENT VICTIMS FOR NON-PAYMENT OF LEGAL FEES

THE LAWFIRM THAT REPRESENTED A PLYMOUTH COUNTY COUPLE WHO RECEIVED A NEARLY $7.7 MILLION DOLLAR SETTLEMENT FROM THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS NOW TAKING THEM TO COURT TO RECEIVE THEIR SHARE OF THAT SETTLEMENT.

THE MUNGER, REINSCHMIDT AND DENNE LAWFIRM OF SIOUX CITY CLAIM THAT ROSANNE PLANTE AND HER HUSBAND CHAD HAVE DECLINED TO PAY THEM THEIR SHARE OF THE SETTLEMENT AGREED TO FOR REPRESENTING THEM IN COURT AFTER CHAD PLANTE WAS INJURED IN A 2016 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A CITY TRANSIT BUS.

THE LAWFIRM CLAIMS THE PLANTE’S AGREED TO PAY A CONTINGENCY FEE OF 1/3RD OF THE SETTLEMENT REACHED AND THAT THE PLANTE’S SIGNED A WAIVER REJECTING PAYING THE ATTORNEYS AN HOURLY FEE.

THE CITY AND ITS INSURANCE CARRIERS AGREED TO THE SETTLEMENT WITH THE PLANTE’S ON JUNE 5TH.

THE LAWFIRM’S PETITION STATES THE PLANTE’S OWE THEM OVER $2.5 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THEIR SETTLEMENT TRUST ACCOUNT, WHICH CURRENTLY HAS OVER $7.1 MILLION DOLLARS IN IT.

THE PETITION STATES THAT THE PLANTES TOLD THEIR ATTORNEYS THAT THEY WILL ONLY PAY THEM $250-THOUSAND DOLLARS AND THAT THE CONTINGENCY FEE AGREEMENT IS AGAINST PUBLIC POLICY.

THE LAWFIRM IS ASKING FOR PAYMENT OF THE FULL FEE AMOUNT PLUS ONE PER CENT INTEREST ON ANY UNPAID MONEY OWED BEGINNING TODAY.