TWO DEAD IN I-29 ACCIDENT NEAR BLENCOE

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD FOLLOWING A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT SUNDAY EVENING ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR BLENCOE.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 80-YEAR-OLD RICHARD VAN ZEE OF ROCK VALLEY WAS DRIVING NORTHBOUND ON I-29 WHEN HIS CAR VEERED OFF THE LEFT SIDE OF ROAD AND THROUGH THE MEDIAN INTO THE SOUTHBOUND LANES.

HIS CAR SIDESWIPED AN ONCOMING VEHICLE AND THEN COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP TRUCK AND TRAILER.

VAN ZEE’S VEHICLE WENT BACK INTO THE MEDIAN WHILE THE TRUCK ENED UP IN A DITCH.

VAN ZEE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT A MISSOURI VALLEY HOSPITAL.

HIS WIFE, 77-YEAR-OLD MARY VAN ZEE, WAS LIFE-FLIGHTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

A PASSENGER IN THE PICKUP, 65-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH COBBS OF KNIGHTSTOWN, INDIANA, DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, 66-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL GERISH, AND 52-YEAR-OLD MELINDA GERISH, BOTH OF SHIRLEY, INDIANA, WERE TAKEN TO BURGESS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN ONAWA WITH INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND VEHICLE WAS NOT INJURED.