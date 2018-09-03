THREE EXPLORERS NAMED AMERICAN ASSOCIATION ALL STARS

Three Sioux City Explorers have been named as American Association Post-Season All-Stars.

They are outfielder Michael Lang, short stop Nate Samson and third baseman Jose Sermo.

Coming into Monday’s final game of the regular season, Lang was batting .303 with 9 home runs 45 RBI’s and 16 stolen bases.

He also leads the American Association with 85 runs scored and the nine home runs are a new career high as well.

For Lang it is his second American Association All-Star selection as he was also chosen as an all-star in the 2015 season.

Nate Samson also has been named an American Association all star for the second time in his career as he was named an all star short stop and player of the year during the 2016 campaign.

Samson leads the league in batting average .341 and hits 141.

The 141 hits for Samson are a new franchise single season record that had been held previously by himself in 2016 when he had 137.

Jose Sermo had a monster season for the Explorers.

Sermo has hit at a .314 clip, and is second in the league with 22 home runs.

He also leads the league with 81 RBI’s, ranks third in runs with 76 and tied for fifth with 24 stolen bases.

Jose Sermo is only the third player in franchise history to put together a twenty home run season, and the first player in Explorers history to have a 20 home run, 20 stolen base season.

He also becomes the first player in American Association history to compile a season of at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 20 doubles.

The Explorers will face the Kansas City T-Bones in the South Division Series for the beginning of the 2018 American Association Post-Season.

The series will be a best of five game series with games one and two being in Kansas City on Tuesday, September 4th, and Wednesday, September 5th, starting at 7:05.

Game three will be in Sioux City on Friday September 7th with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.

Games four and five will both be played in Sioux City if necessary with game four being Saturday, September 8th at 7:05 and game five being Sunday, September 9th, at 6:05.

There will be live entertainment preceding each game and the gates will be open two hours before first pitch.