DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF HEADS TO D.C. FOR BORDER SECURITY FORUM

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg is headed to Washington D.C. to meet with White House officials on illegal immigration matters, and urge Congress to act on pending legislation to increase border security.

Kleinberg will join 44 other Sheriffs from across the country Wednesday to participate in a roundtable discussion at the White House with administration officials and policymakers.

A statement released by Sheriff Kleinberg says “It is our intention to tell Congress that their failure to deal with this issue for 20 years has made our communities less safe and has undermined our promise to the people who elected us to keep them safe.

The sheriffs will conduct a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning before their meeting.