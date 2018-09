WEST MIDDLE TEACHER FACING HARASSMENT CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER HAS BEEN PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT.

SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR MANDIE MAYO SAYS JULIE FISCHER WAS PLACED ON PAID ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING INVESTIGATION ON AUGUST 16TH.

FISCHER HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE COUNTS OF HARASSMENT AGAINST SIOUX CITY SCHOOL EMPLOYEES.

MAYO SAYS, “The Sioux City Community School District fosters a workplace climate that is rooted in mutual respect among colleagues. Accordingly, employees of the District are held accountable to contribute to creating a positive workplace where students are given an exceptional educational experience.”