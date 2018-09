TWENTY CANINES FROM TEXAS LOOKING FOR NEW HOMES

OFFICIALS WITH THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY RECENTLY RETURNED FROM TEXAS WITH 20 DOGS AND PUPPIES.

THE NEARLY THOUSAND MILE TRIP WAS PART OF A PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM TO RELIEVE FULL SHELTERS.

THE HOPE IS TO GIVE THESE CANINES A CHANCE AT A NEW LIFE IN A NEW HOME AND AVOID BEING EUTHANIZED.

IF YOU’D LIKE TO ADOPT A NEW DOG OR PUP, VISIT THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY AT 1015 TRI-VIEW AVENUE.