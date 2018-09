ARTSPLASH SET TO KICK OFF 25TH YEAR IN RIVERSIDE PARK

ArtSplash will celebrate 25 years this weekend in Riverside Park. Erin Webber-Dreeszen of the city’s Art Center says the event will feature 94 artists.

There will be plenty of musical entertainment at the festival also.

Admission for the event is just $5 dollars with children ages 11 and under admitted free.

ArtSplash will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Riverside Park.