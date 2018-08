PURSUIT ENDS WITH THREE ARRESTS

THREE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER A SIOUX CITY PURSUIT FINALLY ENDED IN WINNEBAGO.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO THE 900 BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET WEDNESDAY MORNING AROUND 5 A.M. FOR A CARJACKING.

THE VICTIM SAID HE WAS APPROACHED BY THREE MEN WHO THREATENED AND ASSAULTED HIM, LEAVING MINOR INJURIES.

THE SUSPECTS TOOK THE VEHICLE, WHICH WAS LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES BY OFFICERS IN THE 4TH AND PIERCE AREA.

OFFICERS ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE VEHICLE, BUT THE MEN LEAD THEM ON A PURSUIT THAT EVENTUALLY ENDED IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA.

THE THREE SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY THURSTON COUNTY.

ADDITIONAL CHARGES FROM WOODBURY COUNTY ARE EXPECTED.