ZEBRA MUSSELS FOUND IN STORM LAKE

An invasive aquatic pest has made its way into Buena Vista county.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says zebra mussels are now in Storm Lake.

The DNR found young zebra mussels in an August water sample, and further investigation discovered juvenile and adult zebra mussels in several locations around the lake.

Zebra mussels look like small, D-shaped clams with alternating light and dark bands and most are less than one inch long.

Large infestations may interfere with aquatic food chains, kill native mussels, clog water intakes, increase algae blooms, and cover beaches with dead shells.

There is no effective treatment to control zebra mussels once they have infested a lake.

DNR staff will conduct additional monitoring at Storm Lake this fall and next summer to determine the abundance and distribution of the zebra mussels.