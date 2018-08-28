MOST OF TIBBETTS REWARD FUND TO RETURN TO DONORS

Administrators say most of a nearly $400,000 reward fund aimed at gathering information about Mollie Tibbetts will be returned to donors now that she’s been found dead.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says most of the donations from individuals and businesses were provided on the condition of Mollie Tibbetts’ safe return.

The group says those donations will be returned.

Donations not linked to Tibbetts being found alive will go to the group’s general fund and Tibbetts’ family.

Tibbetts vanished July 18th while she was out running in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Police say 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield on August 21st.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death.