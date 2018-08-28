GRASSLEY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT TRADE DEAL WITH MEXICO

The Trump administration is announcing a tentative trade agreement with Mexico.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump has his mind set on eliminating the North American Free Trade Agreement called NAFTA, a longstanding deal between the U-S, Mexico and Canada.

Iowa farmers face as much as two-billion dollars in losses due to international trade tariffs.

For many farmers, it’s the fifth straight year of falling revenues.

Any trade agreement the Trump administration may make must be ratified by Congress.

The law stipulates Congress needs to be notified 90 days before it can be sent such a measure for approval.