AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR ALTA HIT & RUN SUSPECT

BUENA VISTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT AND A PICK UP TRUCK THAT WERE INVOLVED IN A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT THAT INJURED AN 8 -YEAR-OLD GIRL SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN ALTA.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A PASSERBY FOUND THE CHILD SCREAMING AND LYING IN THE ROADWAY ON WEST HIGHWAY STREET AROUND 1:40PM.

THE GIRL STATED SHE HAD BEEN RIDING HER BIKE WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY A DARK OR BLACK COLORED GMC PICKUP, POSSIBLY WITH FOUR DOORS AND DRIVERS SIDE DAMAGE.

THE TRUCK FLED THE SCENE AFTER STRIKING THE GIRL, WHO SUFFERED A SIGNIFICANT HEAD INJURY AND OTHER INJURIES.

HER BIKE WAS DAMAGED BEYOND REPAIR.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT THE BUENA VISTA COUNTY SHERIFF AT 712-749-2530.