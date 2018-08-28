ACLU TARGETS SOME IOWA CITIES OVER PANHANDLING LAWS

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is demanding that three Iowa cities repeal their bans on panhandling.

It’s part of a national effort by the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty quoting court decisions that state laws that outlaw panhandling are unconstitutional, block individuals’ free speech rights and criminalize poverty.

The Iowa cities being targeted are Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Grimes.

Captain Lisa Claeys of the Sioux City Police Department says our city does not have such an ordinance:

Captain Claeys says those people asking for money or help must obey other local regulations though:

The ACLU of Iowa is part of a coordinated effort among 18 organizations in 12 states targeting more than 240 panhandling ordinances.