THREE SENTENCED IN DEATH OF WINNEBAGO RESIDENT

Three Winnebago residents have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the 2017 slaying of a man on the Winnebago Indian reservation.

Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe was given 15 years for second-degree murder in the April, 2017 strangulation and beating of 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr.

Wolfe’s mother, 39-year-old Natasha Wolfe, was sentenced to 14 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

22-year-old Lawrencia Merrick was given 15 years for second-degree murder.

Federal court records say the three defendants were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.