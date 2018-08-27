SOUTH SIOUX MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING

The South Sioux City man arrested for the alleged abduction and assault of his family Sunday morning has been discharged from the hospital and booked into the Dakota County Jail.

Authorities say 40-year-old Jose Ibarra-Cisneros is charged with Kidnapping, Terroristic Threats, 2nd and 3rd Degree Assault, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Theft, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony,Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and No Operator’s License.

He was arrested Sunday evening after he flipped over on a stolen ATV he was riding through a field.

Ibarra-Cisneros was armed with a handgun, a rifle and several knives when he was captured.