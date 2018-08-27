SIOUX CITY FILM FESTIVAL TO FEATURE 60 FILMS

More details of the upcoming 14th annual Sioux City International Film Festival have been released.

Spokesman Rick Mullin says the five-day event will be jam packed with movies, and special events:

Directors Ron Clements and John Behring both got their start at KCAU-TV in Sioux City.

Mullin is a former classmate of Clements, and he will show the short film he made here that eventually became the feature animated film “The Great Mouse Detective”.

There will also be a local world premiere of “The Truman Decision,” a feature film written and directed by Sioux City’s Adam Gonshorowski:

Silent Film Sunday will feature “Wings”, the first movie to receive the Oscar for Best Picture in 1927.

The festival runs September 12th through the 16th at the Stoney Creek Hotel Conference Center and the Orpheum Theatre.