ROLLOVER ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF BLOOMFIELD, NEBRASKA MAN

Authorities say a Bloomfield, Nebraska man died over the weekend after his car ran off a county road and rolled in Knox County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 44-year-old Roy Kalb was driving north of Bloomfield late Saturday night when his car drifted to the right and he over-corrected.

His car rolled several times before landing in a roadside ditch.

Authorities say Kalb had been in another accident on the same road on August 10th.

At that time he was charged with two misdemeanors, including leaving the scene of an accident without providing required information.