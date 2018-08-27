PATE SAYS IOWA’S VOTING INFRASTRUCTURE IS SECURE

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says it’s unlikely Russians or cyber-hackers will be able to affect voting in this state because Iowa’s voting process begins with a basic premise:

OC………that’s about it. ;23

Pate says there’s been propaganda being spread to try and make Iowans think their voting system isn’t secure:

OC………long distance run. ;21

Pate also says another simple way to validate your vote is to show your i.d. when you cast your ballot:

OC……..that permits. ;24

Iowa was recently granted more than four-and-a-half million in federal dollars to help update the state’s voter registration system and improve cyber security.