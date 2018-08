FORMER HAWKEYE QB TALKS ABOUT IOWA IN THE HAYDEN FRY ERA

A QUARTERBACK THAT HELP LEAD THE RESURGENCE OF IOWA HAWKEYE COLLEGE FOOTBALL UNDER COACH HAYDEN FRY IN THE 1980’S SPOKE IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY.

CHUCK LONG’S LIFE AND CAREER IS DETAILED IN THE BOOK “DESTINED FOR GREATNESS” BY AUTHOR AARON PUTZE.

LONG SAYS PUTZE CONVINCED HIM TO TALK ABOUT HIS CAREER WHICH INCLUDED FIVE BOWL GAMES, A LAST SECOND WIN OVER #2 MICHIGAN IN 1985 AND FINISHING SECOND IN THE HEISMAN TROPHY VOTING THAT YEAR TO BO JACKSON:

LONG WAS DRAFTED BY THE NFL’S DETROIT LIONS AFTER FINISHING AT IOWA. HE SAYS A LOT HAS CHANGED IN THE PRO GAME SINCE HIS PLAYING DAYS:

TODAY LONG IS IN CHARGE OF THE IOWA GAMES AND IS ALSO ON THE AIR WITH THE BIG TEN NETWORK:

LONG WAS THE FEATURED SPEAKER MONDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB.