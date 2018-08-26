Home Local News YANKTON POLICE TO BEGIN USING BODY CAMERAS

YANKTON POLICE TO BEGIN USING BODY CAMERAS

Woody Gottburg
A Philadelphia Police officer demonstrates a body-worn camera being used as part of a pilot project in the department's 22nd District, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Yankton police are the latest in the area to have their officers wear body cameras while on duty.

The department received a $40,000 state grant to equip its officers with body cameras in an effort to improve transparency.

Yankton’s new Police Chief John Harris says the grant from the South Dakota attorney general’s office will cover the purchase of 30 cameras that will equip the whole department.

He says the money was made available from the state’s asset forfeiture funds.

Harris says some cameras have already been deployed and the rest will be purchased in the coming days.

City Manager Amy Nelson says Harris, who had been interim chief, accepted the position full-time.

Harris replaces Brian Paulsen, who retired in June.

