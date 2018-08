PARKING RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

SOMETHING THAT HAS BEEN MISSING FROM THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER ALL SUMMER HAS RETURNED………PARKING.

MOST OF THE PARKING SPACES WERE TEMPORARILY ELIMINATED DURING CONSTRUCTION OF THE BUILDING’S NEW LEARNING CENTER.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THERE’S NOW PLENTY OF ROOM FOR PATRONS TO PARK:

AND CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW LEARNING CENTER IS NEARING COMPLETION:

HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THE LACK OF PARKING HURT ART CENTER ATTENDANCE AT TIMES DURING THE SUMMER.

THE BUILDING IS LOCATED DOWNTOWN AT 225 NEBRASKA STREET.