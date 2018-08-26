DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR FAMILY ASSAULT (Update)

Dakota County authorities have captured a South Sioux City man who was wanted in the alleged abduction and assault of his family Sunday morning.

40-year-old Jose Salud Ibarra was arrested Sunday evening after he flipped over on a stolen SUV he was riding through a field.

Ibarra was being sought for the alleged abduction and assault of his his family with a firearm Sunday morning.

Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Highway 35 around 7pm after the owner of the stolen SUV told them he was following the suspect as he entered a field.

Ibarra was armed with a handgun, a rifle and several knives when he was arrested and was taken to Unity Point St. Luke’s for treatment.

Once Ibarra is medically cleared he will be transported back to the Dakota County Jail to face numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

—————————————————————————

The county sheriff says they were traveling west on Highway 35 near Perry Avenue and went off the road due to weather where the vehicle became stuck.

Ibarra and his 12-year-old daughter went to find someone to help with the truck but the road and the girl escaped and was reunited with her mother and siblings.

Ibarra was last seen in the cornfield and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is Hispanic, 6’2” 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ibarra was last seen wearing a safety green coat, gray pants, black socks and had painted his face florescent orange but appeared red in color.

If you see him please contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office at 402-494-7555.