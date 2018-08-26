BRAUNGER DISTRIBUTION SITE TO CLOSE IN SEPTEMBER

After 129 years in business, Sioux City’s Braunger Foods wills close their Murray Street meat distribution facility in September.
Employees received notice of the closing last week.
A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification or WARN posting was placed on the Iowa Workforce Development website stating the business will close September 7th.
Braunger’s was purchased by Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods last summer.
The company is transferring the work to their Sioux Falls facility.
Braunger’s had broken ground and remodeled the 16 acre Murray Street facility with a 2.2 million dollar expansion in February of 2016.
They received a “Growing Sioux City Award” in May of 2017 and the city planted a tree on the property signifying the company’s commitment.
They distribute food and related products to approximately 1,000 restaurants, schools and health care facilities in a 180-mile radius of Sioux City within the tri-state area.