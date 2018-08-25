X’S MAKE POST SEASON

The Sioux City Explorers are playoff bound after an 8-3 win Friday over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Jason Garcia struggled with his control early, but picked up his second win in as many tries going 6.2 innings, allowing just 2 runs, on 5 hits and struck out 12.

Garcia at one point even struck out the side in order in back to back innings, recording six straight outs with a punch out.

Sioux City pitching in total had 15 strikeouts and struck out everyone in the Sioux Falls lineup at least once.

The X’s were up 2-1 early thanks to three Canaries errors.

That’s how the score would stay till the fifth. The X’s would open up the lead with a four run inning.

Sioux City with the win clinched a post season spot for 2018.