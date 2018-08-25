REMEMBERING SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN

U.S. SENATOR JOHN MCCAIN OF ARIZONA HAS DIED AFTER A BATTLE WITH BRAIN CANCER AT AGE 81.

HIS FAMILY SAYS HE DIED AT HIS HOME SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

FELLOW REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHARLES GRASSLEY OF IOWA RELEASED THE FOLOWING STATEMENT:

“Senator McCain was tough and tenacious. Both as a Naval officer and a Member of the United States Senate, he exemplified a spirit of public service. Senator McCain approached his illness the way he approached legislative battles – with admirable determination and grit. Though he will be missed in the halls of the Senate, his contributions to the country and this institution will never be forgotten.”

MCCAIN SERVED DURING THE VIETNAM WAR AND WAS INTERRED IN A PRISON OF WAR CAMP WITH COLONEL BUD DAY OF SIOUX CITY.

MCCAIN CREDITED DAY WITH HELPING HIM TO SURVIVE THE ORDEAL AND DAY CAMPAIGNED FOR MCCAIN WHEN HE RAN FOR PRESIDENT.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED THIS STATEMENT:

Today, we lost an American hero. John McCain’s life reflected some of the very best our county had to offer. He understood the greatness of America, fought tirelessly for our values and put forth decades of admirable service to this nation. He was a loving husband and father, and we will never forget him or the legacy he leaves behind.”

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ADDED:

“Our country has lost a great patriot who dedicated his life to serving our country in our military and then in the U.S. Senate. Our prayers and condolences are with the McCain family.”

PHOTO BY CBS NEWS