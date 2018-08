VICTIM’S FAMILY OUTRAGED WHEN SIOUX CITY TEEN RECEIVES PROBATION AFTER SEXUALLY ABUSING 3 YEAR OLD GIRL

EMOTIONS RAN HIGH AT THE SENTENCING OF A SIOUX CITY TEENAGER WHO WAS CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ABUSING A THREE YEAR OLD GIRL HE WAS BABYSITTING AT A RESIDENCE ON JUNE 30TH OF 2017.

18-YEAR-OLD AMARI DEAN WAS GIVEN A DEFERRED JUDGMENT AND FIVE YEARS PROBATION TO A CHARGE OF SECOND DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE BY JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY.

DEAN WAS A MINOR WHEN HE COMMITTED THE OFFENSE AND HAD PLEADED GUILTY IN THE CASE.

THE VERDICT DID NOT SIT WELL WITH AROUND TWO DOZEN FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS OF THE VICTIM, WHO BEGAN SHOUTING AT DEAN IN THE COURTROOM AFTER THE SENTENCE WAS ANNOUNCED.

THE FATHER OF THE THREE-YEAR-OLD VICTIM WAS AMONG THOSE IN THE COURTROOM:

THE GIRL’S FATHER SAYS HE FELT LIKE A VICTIM AT THE END OF THE HEARING:

SEVERAL WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES AND SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE SUMMONED TO THE COURTHOUSE TO DEAL WITH THE DISTURBANCE.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY CLIFF MOODIE WAS IN THE COURT ROOM AND RESPONSIBLE FOR TAKING DEAN FROM JAIL TO THE COURT HEARING:

DEAN WAS SAFELY REMOVED FROM THE COURTROOM AND THE FAMILY MEMBERS AND SUPPORTERS WERE ESCORTED OUT OF THE COURTHOUSE BY OFFICERS AND DEPUTIES.