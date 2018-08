SIOUXLAND VETERANS RECEIVE LUNCH & SERVICES AT VET CENTER EVENT

SIOUX CITY MILITARY VETERANS ENJOYED LUNCH AND LEARNED ABOUT SOME AVAILABLE SERVICES FOR THEM AT AN EVENT AT THE LONG LINES REC CENTER FRIDAY.

SPOKESPERSON MARY JORDAN SAYS IT WAS THE LOCAL VET CENTER’S ANNUAL “STAND DOWN’ EVENT:

OC……….ONE PLACE AT ONE TIME. :21

JORDAN SAYS THOSE AGENCIES PROVIDED FOOD AND SEVERAL OTHER SERVICES FOR THE ATTENDING VETERANS:

OC……..DOG TAGS FOR PEOPLE TODAY. :24

THE WOODBURY COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS STEPPED UP TO PROVIDE THE FREE LUNCH FOR THOSE WHO SERVED OUR COUNTRY.

IF YOU MISSED THE EVENT AND ARE A VETERAN, YOU MAY CALL THE VET CENTER AT 255-3808 FOR INFORMATION ABOUT AVAILABLE SERVICES.