SIOUX CITY “FRENCH FRIES” SCULPTURE TO GET MAKEOVER

One of Sioux City’s best known sculptures is getting a makeover.

The John Henry sculpture titled “Sioux City”, better known as “The French Fries,” for its bright yellow color and shape, will be restored and repainted later this year.

Art Center Curator Todd Behrens says you will have a say in giving the 40-year-old sculpture a new look:

Behrens says you can cast your vote on which of the three colors you prefer beginning at ArtSplash on September 1st and 2nd:

The sculptor, John Henry, has given permission to change the color of the 56-foot tall steel and aluminum sculpture if that’s what people want.

The winning color will be announced at the beginning of October.